Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon has relieved an agency official assigned in southern Metro Manila over an alleged unsatisfactory response during calamities.
Dizon issued a memorandum dated 29 August ordering the relief of Engr. Loreto Balena Jr., maintenance chief of the Las Piñas-Muntinlupa District Engineering Office.
In the memorandum, Dizon said the move was prompted by reports alleging Balena’s “unsatisfactory performance, lack of urgency, and delayed response to calamities.”
“To ensure the uninterrupted delivery of public service, you are directed to conduct an inventory, accomplish, complete, and sign all pending documents and deliverables, and formally turn over all official records, papers, and properties in your custody to the appropriate office,” Dizon instructed Balena.
A copy of the memorandum was also furnished to Engr. Ryan Dela Cruz, officer-in-charge of the Las Piñas-Muntinlupa District Engineering Office.
Dizon has yet to name Balena’s replacement.