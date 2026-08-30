Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon has relieved an agency official assigned in southern Metro Manila over an alleged unsatisfactory response during calamities.

Dizon issued a memorandum dated 29 August ordering the relief of Engr. Loreto Balena Jr., maintenance chief of the Las Piñas-Muntinlupa District Engineering Office.

In the memorandum, Dizon said the move was prompted by reports alleging Balena’s “unsatisfactory performance, lack of urgency, and delayed response to calamities.”