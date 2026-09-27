The Neo Mondrian variant uses photochromic technology, with color blocks appearing under ultraviolet light, while the Van Gogh Blue features a patterned gradient inspired by The Starry Night.

For photography, the phone features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and optical image stabilization. TECNO said its Super-Zoom FlashSnap feature can automatically capture moments without requiring users to press the shutter, with shutter speeds of up to 1/11,236 second and up to 2x telephoto shooting.

The device also offers 24mm, 35mm and 50mm focal lengths for portraits and TECNO's Universal Tone technology, which the company said is designed to render different skin tones more accurately.

The CAMON Slim 5G also supports several AI-powered functions, including AI Snap Poster for creating product posters, AI Pet Together for combining photos of users and their pets, and AI LightMaster 2.0 for removing shadows, flares and reflections from images.

For productivity, AI Recording Notes can transcribe recorded lectures into structured notes, while AI Class Schedule can organize class schedules from photographs. An AI Healthy Eating feature can analyze food photos to estimate calories and nutrients.

The phone has an IP69K/IP69/IP68/IP66 protection rating and has passed MIL-STD-810 certification, according to TECNO. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Wet & Oily Hand Touch Recognition 2.0 for use in wet conditions.

Under the hood, the CAMON Slim 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G processor. TECNO said the device will receive five years of security updates and three major operating system upgrades.

The company is also launching the TECNO Mag Badge, a magnetic accessory with a built-in battery and 1.73-inch AMOLED display. It connects to the phone through Bluetooth and can function as a photo gallery badge, remote shutter and selfie assistant.

The CAMON Slim 5G will be available through authorized TECNO retailers nationwide and the company's official e-commerce stores. The launch is also part of TECNO's #MakeItLighter campaign, which highlights women navigating careers, family, passions and other aspects of their lives.