Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia said Sunday that political parties are racing to secure at least 41 parliamentary seats in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to ensure the election of their preferred chief minister.

“Race to 41 ‘yan,” Garcia said during a radio interview ahead of the 14 September BARMM parliamentary elections.

(It’s a race to 41.)

Garcia said 80 parliamentary seats are up for grabs in the elections.

He explained that the 80 elected members of Parliament will choose the chief minister, with 41 votes needed to secure the post.

“Kung sino ang partido na makakuha ng 41 malamang-lamang ‘yun ang partido na maghahalal ng chief minister,” Garcia said.

(The political party that secures 41 parliamentary seats will most likely elect the chief minister.)

If no single party secures 41 seats, Garcia said coalitions could be formed to elect a chief minister.

“‘Yan po kalimitan feature ‘yan ng parliamentary form of government,” he said.

(That is a usual feature of a parliamentary form of government.)

Garcia said the ruling party would also have greater influence over ministry and committee appointments in the BARMM.

Of the 80 parliamentary seats, 40 are allocated to political party representatives, 32 to parliamentary district representatives and eight to sectoral representatives.

“Sa kasalukuyan, 13 ang maglalaban-laban d’yan sa 40 na ‘yan,” Garcia said.

(Currently, 13 political parties are vying for the 40 seats.)