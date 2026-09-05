With the message “Bayanihan Para sa Karagatan — Together for Our Oceans,” this year’s cleanup underscores how collective action, even through seemingly small efforts, can contribute to cleaner surroundings and a healthier, more resilient future.

SM Cares has participated in the International Coastal Cleanup since 2015. In 2025, more than 48,800 volunteers gathered simultaneously across 28 SM malls nationwide, collecting over 200,000 kilograms of trash as part of the world’s largest volunteer effort for ocean health. This year, SM Supermalls will lead the Philippines’ largest simultaneous coastal cleanup.

The September activity builds on SM Cares’ environmental efforts earlier this year. During cleanup drives for World Water Day and World Oceans Day, 9,453 eco-warriors across 16 participating malls collected and diverted 24,244 kilograms of trash.

On September 19, volunteers will gather at locations across Metro Manila, North and South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. SM By the BAY will serve as the main event site for Manila Bay, while participating malls around the country will support cleanup activities at identified coastal areas and waterways.

More than a one-day activity, the International Coastal Cleanup encourages people to see caring for the ocean as an everyday responsibility. It is an opportunity for communities to work side by side while turning concern for the environment into action.

Individual participants may register through the SM Malls Online (SMO) App at bit.ly/SMCARESICC2026. Volunteers should download the app from the App Store or Google Play, locate the International Coastal Cleanup 2026 event, and swipe or tap in to officially register their attendance.