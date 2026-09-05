Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has gained the support of the Scrap Collectors and Recyclers Association of the Philippines Inc. (SCRAP) for its anti-pilferage campaign, as the industry group expressed its intent to help prevent stolen utility materials from entering the scrap market.

Led by its president, John Hung, SCRAP said it aims to strengthen its screening practices and enhance vigilance in identifying and preventing the sale of stolen utility materials within the scrap industry.

The group’s support is seen as a significant step in Meralco’s continuing efforts to combat the theft of its electricity distribution facilities and materials, which poses risks to electricity service delivery and public safety.