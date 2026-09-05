Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has gained the support of the Scrap Collectors and Recyclers Association of the Philippines Inc. (SCRAP) for its anti-pilferage campaign, as the industry group expressed its intent to help prevent stolen utility materials from entering the scrap market.
Led by its president, John Hung, SCRAP said it aims to strengthen its screening practices and enhance vigilance in identifying and preventing the sale of stolen utility materials within the scrap industry.
The group’s support is seen as a significant step in Meralco’s continuing efforts to combat the theft of its electricity distribution facilities and materials, which poses risks to electricity service delivery and public safety.
During a meeting, Meralco officials led by Senior Vice President and Head of Networks Froilan J. Savet, First Vice President and Head of Facilities, Safety and Security Management Jerry B. Lao, and Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga welcomed the initiative and discussed the company’s ongoing anti-pilferage efforts and continued engagement with stakeholders to proactively address the theft of distribution facilities and materials.
Moving forward, Meralco and SCRAP will work together to encourage greater industry participation in curbing the trade of stolen electrical materials and protecting critical electricity infrastructure while promoting public safety and social responsibility.
Meralco has continued to strengthen its anti-pilferage efforts through coordination with law enforcement and other stakeholders.