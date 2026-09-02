The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is stepping up its campaign against electricity pilferage, warning that illegal connections and meter tampering can disrupt power supply and pose safety risks to entire communities.

Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga said the utility is working with law enforcement while investing in smart technologies and infrastructure upgrades to reduce losses linked to illegal connections.

“The battle against illegal connections, against jumpers and tampering is not just Meralco alone, it’s a societal issue,” Zaldarriaga said in a radio interview Tuesday.