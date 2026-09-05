In his message, Legaspi assured that the DMW will continue to protect the rights, livelihoods, and benefits of Filipino seafarers against agencies that do not recognize them.

"We are here to show, along with the DMW and our Secretary, our support for your decision," Legaspi said.

In accordance with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. under the UPLIFT initiative, the DMW recognizes the right of overseas Filipino workers, including seafarers, to refuse to sail on high-risk routes.

This is part of the government's continuous implementation of measures to protect the safety and well-being of OFWs and their families.

The DMW has repeatedly reminded licensed manning agencies and their accredited principals to closely monitor the condition of their Filipino seafarers and ensure strict compliance with required safety measures and existing protocols for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea.