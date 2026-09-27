Initial investigation showed that the victim had gone several times to the vicinity of the suspect’s residence while looking for a person identified only as “Boy.”

During one of the visits, the victim was allegedly carrying a firearm while shouting and banging on the gate, but occupants of the house reportedly did not respond.

Police said a confrontation erupted when the victim returned for the third time, resulting in an alleged exchange of gunfire. The victim was struck in the abdominal area.

The suspect fled after the incident and remained the subject of police pursuit.

Investigators have interviewed possible witnesses, started reviewing CCTV footage and requested dragnet operations to locate the suspect.