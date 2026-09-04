Over 500 people are currently confined in Department of Health (DOH) hospitals in Metro Manila due to leptospirosis.
The DOH said on Friday, 4 September, that as of 6 p.m. on 3 September, “562 ang kasalukuyang naka-admit.”
(There are 562 who are currently admitted.)
The department noted that Metro Manila has 20 DOH hospitals with a total capacity of 602 beds for leptospirosis cases.
“Patuloy ang active referral at redistribution ng mga pasyente sa mga ospital na may available at angkop na kapasidad, lalo na para sa mga nangangailangan ng dialysis at iba pang higher-level care,” said the agency.
(Active referral continues for the redistribution of patients to hospitals with available beds and appropriate capacity, especially for those who need dialysis and other high-level care.)
The DOH said that, as of 4 September 1,204,200 capsules of doxycycline had been distributed to areas in need of medicine for leptospirosis.
Apart from this, the DOH assured the public that 2,624,089 capsules of doxycycline are stocked at Centers for Health Development, with 40,812 more capsules in DOH-retained hospitals.