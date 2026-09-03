Manila had recorded 556 leptospirosis cases as of 31 August.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, said the situation highlighted the importance of early consultation, accessible primary care and sufficient hospital capacity before preventable illnesses worsen.

“Mag-ingat po tayong lahat, lalo na ngayong tag-ulan at may baha. Huwag balewalain ang mga sintomas. Pumunta agad sa pinakamalapit na health center o ospital para makapagpagamot,” Go said.

He said prolonged flooding makes it more important to bring medical services closer to communities instead of forcing patients to rely immediately on already congested hospitals.

Go cited Super Health Centers as one way to provide consultations, laboratory and diagnostic services, early disease detection and other outpatient services at the community level.

More than 700 Super Health Centers have been funded nationwide.

“Mas mabuti kung maagapan natin agad ang sakit bago pa ito lumala. Ilapit natin ang serbisyo sa tao para hindi sila matakot o mahirapang magpakonsulta,” Go said.

For patients who require hospitalization, Go also reminded poor and financially incapacitated Filipinos that Malasakit Centers can help them access government medical assistance programs.

There are currently 167 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have assisted more than 17 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health.

Go also urged the public to avoid wading in floodwater when possible, protect open wounds and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms associated with leptospirosis.

The DOH advises people exposed to floodwater to immediately wash exposed areas with soap and clean water and seek consultation at the nearest health facility.

Those who waded through floodwater are encouraged to undergo medical assessment as soon as possible, preferably within 24 to 48 hours, so health professionals can determine whether doxycycline prophylaxis is appropriate.

The DOH has warned against taking doxycycline without medical advice.

Go said the 300 percent emergency room occupancy should serve as a warning that healthcare preparedness must anticipate the effects of prolonged flooding before hospitals become overwhelmed.

“Health is wealth. Ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Habang may baha at may banta pa ng masamang panahon, dapat handa ang ating health system mula health center hanggang ospital,” he said.