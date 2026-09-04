No match time had been announced as of press time, but another electric encounter is expected between two close friends who recently shared the court in the “Stars of the Open” exhibition.

Eala and Jovic even turned the one-set exhibition into a family affair, inviting their fathers for an impromptu doubles match that gave fans a lighthearted moment at the historic venue.

But there will be little room for fun when they meet again.

Eala enters the showdown riding the momentum of a 6-1, 6-4 victory over world No. 46 Oleksandra Oliynykova of Ukraine last Friday at the 14,000-seat Louis Armstrong Stadium inside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The victory sent Eala into the third round for the first time and surpassed her second-round finish in her US Open main-draw debut last year.

A year into her WTA Tour journey, Eala said experience has made her more comfortable competing against the sport’s elite.

“I think experience is definitely helpful. I do feel like a more well-rounded player now and more mature. I guess with time comes maturity and intelligence,” Eala said.

“It means a lot for me to get to the weekend. This is my first time being in the third round here at the US Open. Big achievement for me as well.”

Eala said the belief she has developed through competing at the highest level has become one of her biggest weapons.

“I think I just have more knowledge through experience — in terms of tennis, competing at a very high level, knowing what I'm capable of and having belief in myself.”