The artwork was designed by PhilRice’s Community Relations Office and is expected to become more visible in October as the rice plants mature and change color.

“Our Community Relations Office thought, why not honor Alex in the way we know best, with rice?” PhilRice executive director John de Leon said. “As the rice matures and changes color in October, her image will become even clearer.”

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. welcomed the tribute, saying Eala’s achievements have helped unite Filipinos at home and abroad.

“This is great, a very fitting acknowledgment of what Alex Eala has done for Philippine tennis and for uniting Filipinos wherever they are in the world,” Tiu Laurel said.

“Truly, Alex is a proud Pinoy, and Filipinos take pride in what she has accomplished and what she will accomplish. This is the Department of Agriculture family’s way of saying, ‘Salamat, Alex!’” he added.

Eala has reached a career-high world ranking of No. 18 in less than two years on the Women’s Tennis Association tour. She also chose to represent the Philippines at this year’s Asian Games instead of playing at the China Open, a WTA 1000 tournament.

PhilRice has previously used rice-paddy art to honor Filipino sports icons Manny Pacquiao and Hidilyn Diaz.