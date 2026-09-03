“Of course, everything that has been coming my way is continuously uncharted territory for me, so I'm experiencing a lot of things for the first time. Like you said, it's been a journey to learn my relationship with fame, especially with the exposure,” said Eala, who was showered with love and appreciation by a large Filipino crowd during her opening-round win over Mary Stoiana of the United States in the women’s singles event of the US Open at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

“I understand the importance of what I represent, who I represent, the values I carry on court and the culture I carry on court. But at the same time, it was important for me to understand that it's the culture that's important and what I represent that's important — not so much just me as an individual.”

Eala has embraced the spotlight while making sure that her actions on and off the court reflect the country she represents. She believes that her massive Filipino following is rooted in something deeper than her victories.

“I think one reason why I have such a big following is because people see themselves in me. So, I'm representing those people, and it's not really just me on the stage, if you know what I mean,” Eala added.