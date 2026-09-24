Alex Eala’s Singapore Tennis Open campaign came to an early end after the third-seeded Filipino suffered a 6-4, 5-7, 3-6 upset to world No. 180 Tatiana Prozorova of Russia at the OCBC Arena in Kallang on Thursday.

Eala battled the 22-year-old Russian for three hours and nine minutes before running out of steam in the deciding set, ending her stint in the prestigious Women’s Tennis Association 500 tournament.

The world No. 18 Eala entered the Singapore Open as the No. 3 seed and one of the tournament favorites, but Prozorova proved too tough to overcome despite the strong support from Filipino fans who filled much of the arena.