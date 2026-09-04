The directive followed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s instruction for government agencies to address severe traffic congestion caused by flooding along portions of the North Luzon Expressway in San Simon, Pampanga, particularly near Tulaoc Bridge.

In a 31 August letter, the TRB directed NLEX President and CEO Luis S. Reñon to closely monitor water levels in the Pampanga and Tulaoc rivers and issue advisories at least three hours before any possible temporary closure of the San Simon-Pulilan segment.

The company was also ordered to provide motorists with rerouting options.

Transportation Secretary Banoy Lopez said earlier advisories would allow motorists to avoid flooded sections and plan alternative routes.

“Dapat proactive ang mga toll operator natin. I-anticipate na kung saan ’yung mga babantayang lugar lalo na pag may paparating na malakas na ulan, para malaman agad ng mga motorista kung saan ’yung mga bahagi ng expressway na may baha o mahirap daanan at maiwasan,” Lopez said.

“Dapat makatanggap agad sila ng advisory, tulad ng text message, para makapagplano sila ng mas maayos at hindi maipit sa traffic,” he added.

The TRB also issued a notice to explain to NLEX Corporation on 31 August, requiring the tollway operator to explain within three days the traffic congestion caused by the flooding and outline measures to prevent similar incidents.

In a separate letter, NLEX was also directed to consider reimbursing toll fees paid by Class 1 motorists who were forced to make U-turns because of the flooding.

Lopez earlier instructed the Philippine Coast Guard to deploy additional personnel in San Simon to assist in flood mitigation efforts.

The DOTr said it is also coordinating with the TRB, Department of Public Works and Highways and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on sandbagging, continuous pumping, flood barriers and traffic rerouting.