She said that the event brought together historians, educators, artists, heritage advocates, descendants of revolutionary figures, and members of the community.

“Organized by the First Nueva Ecija NGOs-POs Partnership for Development, through the initiative of Ms. Irma Cecilio, in partnership with SM City Cabanatuan, the celebration features a historical exhibit on the 1896 Philippine Revolution from August 31 to September 2,” she added.

The SM City Cabanatuan aims to bring local history closer to ordinary people—particularly students and young visitors who may encounter the stories of Nueva Ecija’s heroes not inside a classroom, but while visiting a mall with their families and friends.

The organizers said bringing history into a public space is part of the effort to make the province’s heritage more accessible and relevant to younger generations.

The celebration also puts the spotlight on the connection between history and art. An on-the-spot art contest will be held on September 2, giving artists an opportunity to interpret the stories of Nueva Ecija’s revolutionary heroes and the struggle for independence through their own creative works.

An art exhibit featuring works inspired by Nueva Ecija’s history, culture, and heritage will then run from September 3 to 6.

Adding a personal dimension to the commemoration were descendants of some of the province’s revolutionary figures.

Among those who attended the opening were Director Alvin Alcid of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, Benedict Valmonte Pablo, a descendant of General Pantaleon Valmonte, and Rose Natividad Palou-Policarpio, a descendant of Atty. Mamerto Natividad Sr.

Officials from the Department of Education Cabanatuan City Schools Division also joined the event, highlighting the important role of education in keeping local history alive among young Filipinos.

For Cecilio and the participating organizations, the anniversary is more than a remembrance of events that happened 130 years ago. It is an opportunity to reconnect Nueva Ecija’s communities with the people and stories that helped shape the province’s identity.

The legacy of the revolution, organizers noted, can still be found not only in history books but also in the families who carry the names and stories of revolutionary figures, the traditions passed from one generation to another, and the continuing work of communities to preserve their heritage.

As Nueva Ecija commemorates 130 years since the First Cry, the “Heroes and History” celebration invites the public to look back—and to rediscover the courage, sacrifices, and stories that helped shape the province.

The historical exhibit and succeeding activities are open to the public at the 4th Level Roof Park of SM City Cabanatuan from August 31 to September 6.