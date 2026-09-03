The Senate Committee on Finance has approved at the committee level the Office of the Ombudsman’s proposed ₱7.232-billion budget for 2027.
The Ombudsman had originally sought ₱12.797 billion from the Department of Budget and Management.
Senior Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito, who chairs the finance committee, said the panel intends to support measures that would strengthen the agency’s investigative capacity, including the proposed Ombudsman Marshal Service.
The Ombudsman is seeking ₱168 million to create the service, which would include 100 new positions tasked with serving cyber warrants, securing evidence, enforcing orders and protecting investigators.
“I think the establishment of the Ombudsman Marshal Service will be very important to the performance of their duties. Mas dedicated at mas vetted ang mga personnel na directly assigned sa Ombudsman kaysa i-asa sa ibang law enforcement agency,” Ejercito said.
During the hearing, the Ombudsman said 35 cases involving alleged irregularities in flood control projects are already before the Sandiganbayan and Regional Trial Courts.
Another 166 cases are undergoing preliminary investigation, while 107 lifestyle checks are also being conducted.
Ejercito said the investigations should be allowed to proceed and those found responsible for corruption must be held accountable.
“Kung may ebidensya ng korapsyon, dapat managot. Kung may mga taong sangkot sa pagnanakaw ng pera ng bayan, kailangan nating tiyakin na mapapanagot sila sa ilalim ng batas,” he said.
The Ombudsman also sought ₱148 million in confidential funds, higher than the ₱51.47 million recommended by the DBM.
Ejercito said the committee had not committed to fully restoring the requested amount but could consider an increase during plenary deliberations.
“We cannot promise that the ₱148 million being requested by the Ombudsman will be fully restored. But we might add a little, especially after hearing what programs and investigations could be affected,” Ejercito said.
He stressed that confidential funds must still be justified and used in accordance with existing rules.
“Confidential funds do not mean that they are unaccountable. They still have to be properly justified and used for legitimate investigative purposes,” he said.
Ejercito added that the Senate’s policy is to limit confidential funds to law enforcement, national security and investigative agencies.
The committee will also study the Ombudsman’s proposal for a new building.
Ejercito said the agency could explore acquiring an existing property instead of constructing a new facility, including buildings vacated after the closure of Philippine offshore gaming operators.
“Kung makakahanap sila ng good deal or bargain na existing building, that may be more practical than constructing a new one, which could cost much more,” he said.
The committee approval allows the Ombudsman’s proposed budget to proceed to plenary deliberations.