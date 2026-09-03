Another 166 cases are undergoing preliminary investigation, while 107 lifestyle checks are also being conducted.

Ejercito said the investigations should be allowed to proceed and those found responsible for corruption must be held accountable.

“Kung may ebidensya ng korapsyon, dapat managot. Kung may mga taong sangkot sa pagnanakaw ng pera ng bayan, kailangan nating tiyakin na mapapanagot sila sa ilalim ng batas,” he said.

Confidential funds

The Ombudsman also sought ₱148 million in confidential funds, higher than the ₱51.47 million recommended by the DBM.

Ejercito said the committee had not committed to fully restoring the requested amount but could consider an increase during plenary deliberations.

“We cannot promise that the ₱148 million being requested by the Ombudsman will be fully restored. But we might add a little, especially after hearing what programs and investigations could be affected,” Ejercito said.

He stressed that confidential funds must still be justified and used in accordance with existing rules.

“Confidential funds do not mean that they are unaccountable. They still have to be properly justified and used for legitimate investigative purposes,” he said.

Ejercito added that the Senate’s policy is to limit confidential funds to law enforcement, national security and investigative agencies.

New building proposal

The committee will also study the Ombudsman’s proposal for a new building.

Ejercito said the agency could explore acquiring an existing property instead of constructing a new facility, including buildings vacated after the closure of Philippine offshore gaming operators.

“Kung makakahanap sila ng good deal or bargain na existing building, that may be more practical than constructing a new one, which could cost much more,” he said.

The committee approval allows the Ombudsman’s proposed budget to proceed to plenary deliberations.