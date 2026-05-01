Old workers applaud House bill promoting senior employment

Annie Sangogot, a 65-year-old social welfare coordinator, called the bill a long-overdue recognition of the value older citizens bring to society.

“This is music to our ears,” Sangogot said. “For so long, once you hit 60 or 65, society treats you like you are already done. But we have decades of experience, knowledge, and discipline that you cannot learn from books alone.”

Sangogot cited that while many seniors wish to augment their pensions or support their families, they often face immediate rejection during the application process once their age is disclosed.

He said the measure would help ensure a “fair chance” for those who are healthy, active, and willing to work.

The legislation includes safeguards to ensure that job roles are age-appropriate and that older workers are protected from exploitation. Elena Sarmiento, 68, a former administrative staff member, said that while she fully supports the bill, the implementation must focus on flexibility.

“We are not as physically strong as we used to be, so the work should match our capabilities,” Sarmiento said, while thanking Representative Yevgeny Emano for prioritizing the measure.

Supporters of the bill argue that employers stand to gain as much as the workers themselves. Eddie Jumdail, a 65-year-old entrepreneur, described the proposal as a “win-win” that allows companies to tap into institutional knowledge and seasoned expertise.

“When companies and government agencies hire us, they are not just giving us jobs — they are gaining assets that can help improve their services and operations,” Jumdail said.

Community leaders highlighted that the bill complements existing benefits under the Senior Citizens Act by shifting the focus from passive assistance to active participation. Cecilia Castillo, 70, a leader in the town of Initao, said “active aging” is about staying connected to society.

“We are grateful for the discounts and privileges we already enjoy, but this bill adds something more valuable — it gives us the choice to remain productive,” Castillo said.