Artificial intelligence is gaining ground among Philippine businesses, with companies increasingly exploring how the technology can improve operations, automate tasks and create new opportunities. But as adoption grows, another question is becoming harder to ignore: Can businesses turn their AI investments into results they can actually measure?

Research commissioned by Boomi and conducted by Omdia shows that Philippine organizations are moving quickly. Of more than 1,100 senior technology and business decision-makers surveyed across five APAC markets, 73% of Philippine respondents said their organizations are already running AI initiatives, close to the regional average of 74%.

The Philippines also recorded the highest proportion of organizations with defined key performance indicators for AI success. Half of those surveyed said they already have KPIs in place, compared with 37% across the region.

The enthusiasm is expected to continue. Nine in 10 Philippine organizations believe AI-powered automation will significantly change their business processes within the next two to three years.

But measuring success and achieving it are two different things.

For David Irecki, chief technology officer, APJ at Boomi, the foundation supporting AI is just as important as the technology itself.

"There's a lot of excitement around AI in the Philippines right now, with many organizations clearly defining KPIs to measure success," said Irecki. "However, there is a need to reduce tool sprawl, improve governance, and connect data across the enterprise for those KPIs to translate into real business value."