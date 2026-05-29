Boomi powers faster hiring, better data quality

New Zealand infrastructure services provider Citycare Property has modernized its human resources operations using the Boomi Enterprise Platform, reducing employee onboarding times, improving data quality, and streamlining workforce management processes.

To support its growing workforce, Citycare implemented a new Human Resources Information System and partnered with Adaptiv to integrate its HR, payroll and IT platforms. Using Boomi’s Data Hub and integration capabilities, the company established a unified employee data system that automatically synchronizes updates across platforms, improving efficiency and ensuring higher data integrity.