Boomi powers faster hiring, better data quality

New Zealand infrastructure services provider Citycare Property has modernized its human resources operations using the Boomi Enterprise Platform, reducing employee onboarding times, improving data quality, and streamlining workforce management processes.
To support its growing workforce, Citycare implemented a new Human Resources Information System and partnered with Adaptiv to integrate its HR, payroll and IT platforms. Using Boomi’s Data Hub and integration capabilities, the company established a unified employee data system that automatically synchronizes updates across platforms, improving efficiency and ensuring higher data integrity.
“Onboarding a new hire, setting up their account, and getting them active in our systems used to eat up days of work,” said Adam Doocey, CIO of Citycare Property. “We’ve seen an improvement in the time it takes to get an employee from registering in our HR system to being active across all of our systems. We’ve also seen a real lift in data quality in the downstream systems.”
David Irecki, chief technology officer for Asia-Pacific and Japan at Boomi, said the project demonstrates how a people-centered integration strategy can deliver measurable business benefits while supporting long-term workforce modernization.