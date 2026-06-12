Boomi launches unified control tower

Boomi has expanded its Agentstudio platform with support for Snowflake Cortex Agents, allowing enterprises to monitor, manage and govern AI agents through a single vendor-agnostic control tower.
Announced on 10 June, the integration enables organizations to combine Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud with Boomi’s Agent Control Tower, giving businesses a centralized way to oversee agentic workflows, automate processes and activate real-time business insights at scale.
“Customers are scaling AI agents into production, and partners are bringing new solutions to market at record speed, both powered by Boomi Agentstudio,” said Boomi chairman and CEO Steve Lucas. “Together with our customers and partners, we’re building the future of agentic transformation.”
Snowflake’s head of AI/ML Partners Remy Thellier said the collaboration will help customers innovate faster and unlock greater value from enterprise data by enabling AI-powered workflows on a fully managed platform. Boomi said the integration is designed to help organizations move beyond standalone chatbots by orchestrating multiple AI agents into a governed, enterprise-ready workforce.