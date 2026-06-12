Boomi launches unified control tower

Boomi has expanded its Agentstudio platform with support for Snowflake Cortex Agents, allowing enterprises to monitor, manage and govern AI agents through a single vendor-agnostic control tower.

Announced on 10 June, the integration enables organizations to combine Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud with Boomi’s Agent Control Tower, giving businesses a centralized way to oversee agentic workflows, automate processes and activate real-time business insights at scale.