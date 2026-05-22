Boomi bets big on ‘agentic enterprise’

Boomi unveiled a major expansion of its enterprise platform during Boomi World 2026, rolling out new artificial intelligence orchestration, governance and workflow automation tools aimed at helping companies scale “agentic AI” across their operations.
The company said the new capabilities focus on connecting AI agents, enterprise applications and data systems through a unified platform designed to reduce governance gaps, cloud costs and fragmented workflows. New offerings include Boomi Orchestrate for AI-driven workflow creation, Boomi AI Gateway for policy enforcement and observability, and Boomi Knowledge Hub to provide AI agents with trusted and updated enterprise information. “Every enterprise transformation has a platform moment. For agentic AI, that moment is now,” said Ed Macosky, Boomi chief product and technology officer.
Boomi said the upgrades are part of its push toward what it calls a “headless enterprise,” where AI agents interact directly with enterprise systems without relying on traditional application interfaces. chairman and CEO Steve Lucas said the company, which serves more than 30,000 customers globally, is aiming to help organizations move “from connected and automated to fully agentic.” Analysts said enterprises are increasingly looking for platforms capable of governing AI-driven workflows as companies accelerate adoption beyond experimental use cases.