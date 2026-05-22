Boomi bets big on ‘agentic enterprise’

Boomi said the upgrades are part of its push toward what it calls a “headless enterprise,” where AI agents interact directly with enterprise systems without relying on traditional application interfaces. chairman and CEO Steve Lucas said the company, which serves more than 30,000 customers globally, is aiming to help organizations move “from connected and automated to fully agentic.” Analysts said enterprises are increasingly looking for platforms capable of governing AI-driven workflows as companies accelerate adoption beyond experimental use cases.