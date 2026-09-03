GRLA cited Aliling’s commitment to public service, zero tolerance for corruption, and advocacy for transparent, accountable and people-centered governance.

The organization said Aliling embodies the ideals associated with former Sen. Gerry Roxas and demonstrates the qualities of excellence, integrity, service and responsibility to country and community.

As DHSUD chief, Aliling has pushed programs aimed at expanding access to safe, decent and affordable housing for Filipino families.

He has also received other recognitions, including Asia’s Icon of Excellence in Housing and Urban Development at the Asia’s Golden Icon Awards and Bayani ng Urban Poor 2026.

Aliling was previously named one of The Outstanding Young Men of the Philippines in 2015 for civil engineering and received the Lasallian Achievement Award in Civil Engineering in 2021.