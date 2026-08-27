According to the PCUP, the housing pillar of the ALPAS Komunidad Project posted a 60.63% accomplishment rate, the highest among its five pillars, and reached 910,440 families under the 4PH program.

The agency also cited the establishment of about 45 Enhanced Community Mortgage Program projects nationwide under Aliling’s leadership.

PCUP Commissioner Emmanuel Gison Jr. presented the award on behalf of Chairperson and CEO Michelle Anne “Che-Che” Gonzales during an event marking the first anniversary of the ALPAS Komunidad Project and the observance of National Heroes Month.

The award recognizes Aliling’s work on housing programs aimed at expanding access to affordable housing for urban poor communities.