The Thai officers are in the country for the 7th PA-RTA Civil Affairs Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), hosted by the Philippine Army’s Civil-Military Operations Regiment.

The exchange provides a venue for the two armies to share expertise and discuss civil affairs as well as regional cooperation and security challenges.

Balbanero said the Philippine Army continues to strengthen coordination with neighboring countries as part of efforts to deepen partnerships in addressing regional challenges.

Following a briefing, Balbanero presented Choowassawattapat with a command plaque.