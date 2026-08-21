The Philippine Air Force (PAF) hosted the 13th ASEAN Air Forces Education and Training Working Group Meeting on Thursday, 20 August, bringing together representatives from all ASEAN member air forces.
The virtual meeting, led by Brig. Gen. Pedro Agapito, deputy commander of the PAF Education and Training Command, focused on strengthening cooperation and interoperability through education, training and professional exchanges.
Participating forces represented Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.
A key development was the completion of the ASEAN Air Forces Education and Training Interoperability Guidelines, a common, nonbinding reference aimed at promoting training cooperation, knowledge sharing and professional development among member air forces.
The guidelines will be submitted to ASEAN air force chiefs for approval during the ASEAN Air Chiefs Conference on 9 September.
The meeting also featured the AAFET Interoperability Matrix, which outlined training opportunities sought and offered by participating air forces to translate the guidelines into practical cooperation.