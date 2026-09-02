The convoy consisted of 23 vehicles and five motorcycles.

During verification and inspection, members of the convoy were allegedly unable to present documents or other proof that they had coordinated with concerned authorities before traveling through the area.

Police and military personnel subsequently facilitated the convoy’s return from Kolambugan to its point of origin in Picong, Lanao del Sur.

Lanao del Norte police director Col. Leo De Leon Sua said the action was intended to ensure public safety and proper coordination while respecting existing peace mechanisms.

“Our primary concern is the safety and security of everyone. We recognize and respect the existing peace mechanisms, and we encourage all concerned parties to observe proper coordination before undertaking organized movements, particularly those involving large convoys. This will help prevent misunderstandings and ensure that peace and order are maintained in our communities,” Sua said.

He said police would continue coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government units and other peace and security partners to maintain peace and order in the province.