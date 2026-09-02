Government security forces flagged a convoy of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) 131st Brigade at a checkpoint in Barangay Libertad, Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte on 2 September after its members were unable to present documents or proof of prior coordination for their movement through the province.

At around 7:30 a.m., personnel of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st PMFC) of the Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office (LDN PPO), together with troops from the Philippine Army’s 5th Mechanized Battalion, conducted checkpoint operations and verified a convoy consisting of 23 vehicles and five motorcycles.

During the inspection, authorities said the group could not present pertinent documents or proof showing that its movement had been coordinated with the concerned authorities.

To prevent possible misunderstandings and ensure public safety, police and military personnel facilitated the convoy’s safe and orderly return to its point of origin in Picong, Lanao del Sur.

Lanao del Norte PPO Provincial Director PCOL Leo De Leon Sua said the intervention was primarily aimed at maintaining peace and security while respecting existing peace mechanisms in the area.

“Our primary concern is the safety and security of everyone. We recognize and respect the existing peace mechanisms, and we encourage all concerned parties to observe proper coordination before undertaking organized movements, particularly those involving large convoys.”

Sua said proper coordination would help prevent misunderstandings and ensure that peace and order are maintained in local communities.

He added that the LDN PPO would continue coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government units and other peace and security stakeholders to maintain a peaceful and secure environment in the province.

The police office said it remains committed to strengthening coordination among concerned parties and supporting efforts toward lasting peace and stability in Lanao del Norte.