“I have been watching Eurovision performances and studying their staging, lighting and television production since I was starting out as a director. To finally be on that stage creating those performances was surreal,” Basinillo shared.

As Stage Director, Basinillo was tasked with developing the staging and creative execution of all ten competing performances, as well as the opening number and awarding segment.

“I was the Stage Director of the Philippine Selection Night for Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026, handling the staging and creative output of all ten competing performances,” he said.

Entrusted by ABS-CBN and Star Music with transforming the songs into fully realized live performances, Basinillo worked closely with the competing artists, composers, choreographers, creative departments and co-directors overseeing the television, music and technical components of the show.

His objective was not simply to make each performance visually impressive. Every song needed a distinct personality while remaining part of one unified production.

“My goal was to give every production number its own identity, visual language and emotional impact, while keeping the entire show cohesive,” he explained.

Behind the spectacle were months of preparation involving intensive creative meetings, rehearsals and technical planning with the production team headed by Roxy Liquigan, Darwin, Jessa and Mharky.

The demands became even greater because the production was being staged live for an international audience. With ten competing acts requiring different creative treatments, the team had only limited time to change sets and prepare the stage between performances.

“The challenge was making every number unique while changing sets and resetting the stage in very little time because we were live and airing worldwide. Every transition had to be precisely planned and rehearsed,” Basinillo said.

The experience also allowed him to draw from years of directing major live productions in the Philippines and overseas. Among his career milestones was serving as Overall Director of the Nescafé Fusion Philippine Music Festival in Singapore, which received a Gold Award for Integrated Events.

For Basinillo, experiences of that scale reinforced the importance of combining music, performance, technology and storytelling to create an immersive spectacle.

But while his name carried the responsibility of Stage Director, Basinillo emphasized that Eurovision was ultimately a triumph of teamwork.

He credited Direk Jon Moll for his television direction and recognized the co-directors, writers, creatives and numerous production personnel whose individual expertise became part of the finished show.

“I am also very proud of our entire directing and creative team. Direk Jon Moll did a fabulous job on television direction, together with all our co directors, writers and creatives who brought their expertise to the show,” Basinillo said.

He also praised Vice Ganda, whose commanding presence brought another dimension to the evening.

“Vice brought the energy, humor, spontaneity and star power that made the night feel like a major television event,” he shared.

What audiences ultimately saw onstage was the polished result of a demanding journey behind the scenes. Basinillo recalled weeks of rehearsals and sleepless nights, with the production team even having to push through floods and a typhoon as preparations continued.

“We knew we had a very high bar to meet, but the entire Filipino team rose to the challenge,” he said.

From artists and composers to musicians, stylists, choreographers, designers, lighting and LED specialists, technicians, camera personnel, writers and directors, the production became a massive collaboration among Filipino talents determined to deliver at an international standard.

For Basinillo, that became one of the greatest sources of pride from the entire experience.

“I am especially proud that this was an all Filipino creative and production effort,” he stressed.

The sentiment was echoed by celebrated composer and musician Louie Ocampo, whose words during the judging captured what the production represented.

“Proud kasi gawang Pinoy!” Ocampo declared.

For Basinillo, those words went beyond celebrating a successful television event. They reflected the ability of Filipino creatives to deliver a production that could confidently stand on a global platform.

All ten finalists brought their individual artistry to the competition, while the hosts, judges and production teams combined their talents to turn the Philippine Selection Night into a showcase not only of Filipino music but also of the country’s world-class creative capabilities.

And for the director who once watched Eurovision from afar, becoming part of its history made the achievement even more unforgettable.

“I watched Eurovision when I was starting my career. This time, I was part of creating it,” Basinillo reflected.

“It is a dream come true and an honor to be part of Eurovision history with such an incredible Filipino team.”

More than a personal milestone, Basinillo sees the success as belonging to the hundreds of people whose creativity, discipline and dedication made the production possible.

“The success belongs to all of us,” he said.

In the end, the Philippine Selection Night offered something bigger than a competition. It became a powerful demonstration that Filipino talent—whether performing under the spotlight or working tirelessly behind it—has the creativity, technical skill and vision to deliver on the world stage.

And through Basinillo and the Filipino team behind the spectacle, “gawang Pinoy” once again became synonymous with world-class excellence.