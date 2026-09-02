“I was also surprised,” Kylie admitted when asked about the attention she has been receiving.

“You know the saying, ‘collect then select?’ I’m finally doing it,” she added with a laugh.

But behind the amusing admission is a woman who knows exactly where her priorities lie. Despite having several potential suitors, Kylie is not rushing toward another serious relationship. Motherhood remains at the center of her life as she raises her sons Alas and Axl, her children with former husband Aljur Abrenica.

Her single status has naturally fueled curiosity among fans, particularly whenever she develops noticeable chemistry with someone.

One name that has entered the conversation is Ethan, her Korean friend and TikTok collaborator. Their entertaining videos have prompted some followers to pair them romantically, but Kylie has drawn a clear line between friendship and romance.

She stressed that she and Ethan are simply friends whose online collaborations are intended to bring fun and good vibes to viewers, asking followers not to create a romantic storyline around them.

Then there is her “Taskforce Firewall” co-star Luis Hontiveros.

Their onscreen pairing has generated its own share of “shipping,” something Kylie does not deny is helped by the natural connection they have as performers.

“Our chemistry is strong, so naturally it shows through the screen. So why not feed it if it’s there?” Kylie said.

According to the actress, that rapport was already noticeable from the time they first met. Still, what audiences see onscreen is also the result of preparation and communication between two actors determined to make their scenes work.

“The chemistry is there, but of course, when it comes to how we do a scene, we talk about it,” she explained.

For now, whether the attention comes from actual suitors, an online friendship or an onscreen leading man, Kylie seems perfectly comfortable keeping everyone guessing.

Her “collect then select” remark may have been delivered in jest, but one thing is clear: Kylie is allowing herself to enjoy this stage of her life without feeling pressured to turn every spark into a relationship.