Mayor Roderick Awingan and Municipal Agriculturist and task force chair Nida Organo led the inspection, joined by Market Supervisor Janice Alleg, Councilor Bartolome Bald-as Jr., La Trinidad police chief Lt. Col. Zacarias Dausen, BAPTC General Manager Ruth Diego and other officials.

The task force said smuggled broccoli was found at the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post and the tourism pasalubong area at the Strawberry Farm backfill.

Earlier in the day, personnel from the Department of Agriculture-Cordillera, Bureau of Plant Industry and the municipal government also inspected the sites and identified vendors allegedly selling smuggled produce.

Samples were collected for laboratory analysis and may be used as evidence in possible cases against those behind the unauthorized importation.

Awingan warned consumers against buying smuggled broccoli, saying illegal imports hurt local farmers and the municipal economy.

He also raised concerns over possible health risks from agricultural products that bypass required inspections and screening procedures.

Authorities are investigating the origin and supply chain of the vegetables and are studying possible charges under Republic Act 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

The law penalizes agricultural smuggling and other practices that threaten local production, food security and legitimate agricultural trade.

Meanwhile, the La Trinidad Sangguniang Bayan has adopted two resolutions seeking greater transparency from the Department of Agriculture and Bureau of Plant Industry over vegetable imports.

Councilor Nestor Fongwan Jr., chair of the Committee on Trade and Industry, said one resolution seeks a list of importers and entities bringing vegetables into the municipality to determine their source and whether proper procedures were followed.

The second resolution urges the DA to suspend vegetable importation to protect local farmers from falling prices.

Fongwan said Benguet has sufficient supplies of highland vegetables, making additional imports unnecessary.

Both resolutions are undergoing final refinement before being transmitted to the concerned agencies.

The Cordillera Broccoli Traders earlier informed Awingan about the alleged presence of smuggled broccoli.

The group said the suspected imported vegetables could be identified by their uniform sizes, trimmed bases and lack of stems. It also warned that produce entering the country without required sanitary inspections could pose health risks.