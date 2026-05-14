Enchanted Kingdom rolls out month-long Mother’s Day celebration

The celebration officially opened on 10 May at Eldar’s Theater, where mothers were treated to complimentary pampering services, including basic haircuts, facial cleansing, and massage therapy, along with giveaways and essentials.

Guests also enjoyed performances from EK’s in-house P-Pop girl group during the seasonal musical show “SMS Summer Blast,” while parkgoers shared heartfelt messages through the park’s “Letters to Mom” dedication wall.

The park’s characters, including Faerie Queen, Aruga, and Eldar the Wizard, also made special appearances to interact with visitors.

For the remaining weekends of May, EK said “SMS Summer Blast” will continue every Friday to Sunday at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Eldar’s Theater.

Mothers visiting the park can also enjoy serenades from EK’s all-male vocal group Kingsmen, while the award-winning Kundirana will stage a special Mother’s Day tribute performance on 17 May.

The theme park also introduced a Filipino-themed “Forever Enchanted Mother’s Day Food Bundle” available at Amazon Grill and LaunchTime restaurants, along with discounts on selected EK merchandise.

The park remains open Fridays to Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the celebration.