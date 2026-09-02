“Immediately conduct inspection and assessment of all national bridges within their respective jurisdictions, prioritizing those with significant scouring, exposed or undermined foundations, affected abutments, and other signs of distress that may compromise structural stability or lead to possible collapse,” the memorandum read.

Dizon also ordered immediate measures for bridges found to pose safety risks, including traffic restrictions, emergency protection works and repairs.

The interventions should be undertaken “to ensure public safety and prevent further deterioration or damage,” the memorandum said.

Regional directors and district engineers were given 15 days from the issuance of the memorandum to submit reports on actions taken.

Dizon said the nationwide inspection was ordered in response to continued rains brought by the southwest monsoon.