The CHR requested the meeting to determine whether it needed to conduct its own investigation into the controversy.

Kindipan said the commission had received no formal complaint against the CIW and was acting only on anonymous reports.

She said no human rights violation had been established at this point, noting that BuCor had launched an investigation and placed officials and employees allegedly involved on floating status to prevent them from influencing the probe.

“There may be a violation only if there is inaction. For now, we will monitor the case, request updates, and make recommendations regarding the system for handling PDL funds,” Kindipan said.

BuCor Deputy Director General for Administration Assistant Secretary Al Perreras, who represented Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., assured CHR officials that they could visit CIW and other BuCor-operated prisons and penal farms at any time.

Perreras also invited the CHR to participate in the investigation, saying BuCor had nothing to hide.

He said administrative and criminal charges would be filed against those found responsible for the missing funds once the investigation is completed.

“The axe will fall because we do not want the changes we have started in BuCor to go to waste because of this incident. We will get to the bottom of this without fear or favor,” Perreras said.