“Ingatan sana natin, lalo na ng ating mga government officials, at alagaan ang natitirang kagubatan sa ating bansa,” he added.

Presto said the government should not easily allow the cutting of trees unless necessary and should scrutinize the issuance of mining permits to firms to ensure that mountains, fields and bodies of water are not damaged.

“Ang mga government officials sana ay isipin muna kung ano ang makakabuti sa ating bayan,” Presto said.

“Government officials should first consider what would be good for our country.”

“Iwasan po ang kumita mula sa mga proyekto ng gobyerno tulad ng flood control, mga daan, paaralan, hospital at iba pa,” the bishop appealed.

“Let us avoid profiting from government projects such as flood control, roads, schools, hospitals and others.”

Presto also urged the public to use their experiences with flooding when deciding which candidates to support in elections.

“Pumili tayo ng mga mamumuno na tunay magmamalasakit sa ating bansa, na ang iniisip ay ang kapakanan, higit lalo ng mga mahihirap, at ng ikabubuti ng ating bansa,” he said.

“We should choose leaders who truly care for our country, who think about its welfare, especially that of the poor, and the good of the nation.”