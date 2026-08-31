The system will provide electricity to the school’s 23 students and two teachers.

The installation includes 10 590-watt-peak Jinko Solar monocrystalline bifacial panels, a Deye hybrid inverter and a battery storage unit. An LED television was also donated to support classroom instruction.

The project forms part of AuroraPH, Aboitiz Foundation’s program providing solar energy, internet connectivity and digital equipment to off-grid public schools across the country.

SN Aboitiz Power Group General Manager and Head Daniel Icasiano said the system would allow teachers and students to make greater use of digital learning tools.

Kiweng Primary School principal Larson Calatero thanked the Department of Education, Aboitiz Foundation and SNAP, noting that the lack of electricity had posed challenges to teaching and learning.

Ambuklao Barangay Chairman Reynaldo Tello likewise thanked SNAP for the solar installation and its other projects in the community.

The installation is the third renewable energy project jointly undertaken by SNAP-Benguet and Aboitiz Foundation.

Previous projects provided a 6-kWp solar system with battery storage and internet connectivity to Domolpos Community School and a 6.2-kWp solar system to Lusod Community School, both in Itogon, Benguet.

AuroraPH began its pilot phase in 2024 with 11 schools, including six in Benguet.

The program has since expanded to 53 schools, with another 54 sites planned. Aboitiz Foundation aims to eventually reach 300 schools nationwide through partnerships with government agencies, power utilities and technology companies.