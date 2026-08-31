Four passengers remain missing after the SUV plunged into the river, while one passenger was rescued.

Nartatez said the police would also reinforce coordination among commanders, local government units, and disaster-response agencies as rains continue to affect roads, bridges, and other vulnerable areas.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen public safety measures and ensure a coordinated government response in areas affected by hazards and continuing rains.

“We will remind all police commanders to coordinate closely with their respective local government units and disaster-response agencies, particularly in securing bridges, roads, and other areas affected by the continuing rains,” Nartatez said.

The Agana Bridge had been serving as an alternative route after the Aquino Bridge partially collapsed on 28 August amid heavy habagat rains. Search and rescue operations for the missing passengers continued as rains persisted.

Nartatez directed the Tarlac police to maintain security and crowd control around the collapsed bridge. He also ordered continuous PNP participation in the search and rescue operations for the four missing passengers.

“Local police units should prioritize public safety, closely monitor vulnerable areas, immediately secure unsafe roads and bridges, and coordinate with local authorities so that appropriate measures can be taken without delay,” he noted.