Four of the five passengers aboard a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) remain missing after the Agana Bridge collapsed underneath them in Tarlac City on 29 August 2026.

According to a social media post by San Isidro, Tarlac City, the five passengers were crossing the Agana Bridge at around 8 p.m. when it collapsed, sending the vehicle into the raging waters of the Tarlac River.

One passenger, Nathaniel Taborlupa Dizon of La Paz, was rescued, while four others remain missing. They were identified as Shanen Tuhao of Cavite; Paul Harvey Collado of Maliwalo, Tarlac City; James Patrick Taborlupa of Maliwalo, Tarlac City; and Sheila Mae Taborlupa of San Rafael, Tarlac City.