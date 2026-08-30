Four of the five passengers aboard a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) remain missing after the Agana Bridge collapsed underneath them in Tarlac City on 29 August 2026.
According to a social media post by San Isidro, Tarlac City, the five passengers were crossing the Agana Bridge at around 8 p.m. when it collapsed, sending the vehicle into the raging waters of the Tarlac River.
One passenger, Nathaniel Taborlupa Dizon of La Paz, was rescued, while four others remain missing. They were identified as Shanen Tuhao of Cavite; Paul Harvey Collado of Maliwalo, Tarlac City; James Patrick Taborlupa of Maliwalo, Tarlac City; and Sheila Mae Taborlupa of San Rafael, Tarlac City.
Rescue teams are conducting ongoing search and rescue operations while monitoring the Tarlac River. Authorities are also assessing the condition of the Agana Bridge.
Harold Javier, the brother of one of the victims, posted photos of the four missing passengers on social media.
“We humbly ask everyone to please share this post as widely as possible. If you have any information or have heard of any recent updates regarding the missing individuals, please reach out and let us know,” he said.
“Please share. Every share may help bring him home. 🙏”