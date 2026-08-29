The Agana Bridge, an alternative route for the Ninoy Aquino bridge that collapsed last night, has also collapsed in Tarlac City on 29 August 2026.

According to the Barangay San Isidro, Tarlac City page, the bridge reportedly collapsed around 7:40PM.

An advisory by the CDRRMO Tarlac was issued stating that the Agana Bridge is closed, urging everyone using the infrastructure to find another alternative route for their safety. The bridge, according to the advisory, collapsed due to continuous rain and strong currents from the Tarlac River.

The bridge crosses the Tarlac River, connecting the town center and neighboring western municipalities like Camiling, Mayantoc, and Sta. Ignacia.

Prior to this diversion, the bridge area was already experiencing slow traffic due to urban drainage and infrastructure rehabilitation programs by the DPWH Tarlac 1st District Engineering Office.

The Agana Bridge in Tarlac City (formerly known as the Calero Bridge) was built during the term of Governor Marcelino Agana.