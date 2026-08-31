Each insect is fitted with a removable electronic backpack and implanted electrodes, allowing human operators to steer them precisely through tight, confined spaces.

In a recent study titled “Paraborg: Paramedic Cyborg Insects for In Situ Emergency Drug-Delivery,” the team detailed a system featuring a human-supervised auto-injection mechanism (AIM) and an onboard camera. This setup enables needle-based liquid drug delivery managed by multiple teleoperated units working in tandem.

Laboratory trials demonstrated the system's viability across several key metrics such as manual control strategy and achieved a 100% success rate in reaching designated checkpoint, while operators achieved a 72% success rate in positioning the cyborg cockroaches for a targeted injection.

The compact auto-injection mechanism successfully launched and delivered liquid medication with a 90% overall success rate, jumping to 95% for close-range deployments within 150 millimeters of the target.

