Olivia Rodrigo is Vogue PH anniversary cover star
The 23-year-old superstar opens up about connection, culture, and her latest career moves in Vogue Philippines’ anniversary issue.
The 23-year-old superstar opens up about connection, culture, and her latest career moves in Vogue Philippines’ anniversary issue.
Global pop powerhouse Olivia Rodrigo is fronting the fourth anniversary issue of Vogue Philippines, striking a pose for Hungarian photographer Szilveszter Makó across two covers. Draped in an oat-colored Joey Samson terno for one shot and a burgundy Chanel dress with angel wings for the other, the 23-year-old star was styled by Lisa Jarvis in a spread featuring heavy-hitters like Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Celine, and Prada.
Fresh off dropping her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, and launching the all-women Daisy Chain Fields festival, Rodrigo opened up about her craft. “I think in my line of work, it’s so fun to get to write about your experiences and your own feelings, but you never really know if they’re gonna resonate with other people,” she says. “It’s always just such a treat just to see that it does, and to see people kind of insert their own lives and their own stories into my story.”
The anniversary edition pivots around redefining A.I. from artificial to artistic and ancestral.
Editor-in-chief Trickie Lopa writes, “We asked ourselves where would we go next? We asked ourselves, in today’s world, what exactly does AI mean to us? We began to think beyond the most obvious answer,” adding, “In an age increasingly defined by artificial intelligence, we wanted to consider other forms of intelligence. AI as artistic intelligence, born of imagination, intuition, and the impulse to create. AI as ancestral intelligence, knowledge accumulated over generations, brought forth by memory and tradition.”
Features editor Audrey Carpio champions lived human experience over raw code. “Knowledge is made real through moving slowly and relationally. It is acquired over years of lived experience, passed down through stories, kept alive by practice, and connected in kapwa. Our intelligence is both ancestral and animate.”
That theme runs through profiles on Boholano women preserving traditions, local arnis athletes, Dumaguete street photography, mountain climbs, and native craft. Readers also get sit-downs with Theatre Group Asia's The Notebook The Musical stars Celeste Legaspi, Morissette, and Sheena Belarmino, a look into rug designer Iñigo Elizalde, the chaotic world of Michelline Syjuco, and Cebu casting call hopefuls.
Making its official debut, the new "Dogue Philippines" section highlights local pets, including native aspins. “If we open the book of our past, we will be surprised that aspins are survivors of history,” Dogs in Philippine History author Ian Christopher B. Alfonso tells Bianca Custodio. “They endured neglect, antipathy from the very people they know in this world. At any rate, they were never inferior to those with different breeds.” The section also covers painter Ang Kiukok's dog art, rescuer Rina Ortiz, trainer Elsie Pfleider, and a fashion spread with the Teo family pets.