Fresh off dropping her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, and launching the all-women Daisy Chain Fields festival, Rodrigo opened up about her craft. “I think in my line of work, it’s so fun to get to write about your experiences and your own feelings, but you never really know if they’re gonna resonate with other people,” she says. “It’s always just such a treat just to see that it does, and to see people kind of insert their own lives and their own stories into my story.”



The anniversary edition pivots around redefining A.I. from artificial to artistic and ancestral.

Editor-in-chief Trickie Lopa writes, “We asked ourselves where would we go next? We asked ourselves, in today’s world, what exactly does AI mean to us? We began to think beyond the most obvious answer,” adding, “In an age increasingly defined by artificial intelligence, we wanted to consider other forms of intelligence. AI as artistic intelligence, born of imagination, intuition, and the impulse to create. AI as ancestral intelligence, knowledge accumulated over generations, brought forth by memory and tradition.”