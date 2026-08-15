Every year, MaArte at The Pen, or simply the MaArte Fair has become one of the most anticipated shopping events odf the season. Over 200 artisan-entrepreneurs came together to showcase the best of all things Filipino - from clothes, jewelry and shoes, to houseware and bags. This year's Karnabal theme gave the fair a festive air with jugglers and magicians by the Rigodon ballroom.

Of all the beautiful things on display, we spotted quite a few pieces designed with fauna and flora on their mind.

Here are our picks of the cutest and most unique pieces from the booths in the Rigodon ballroom, the function rooms, and the Conservatory on the second floor:

1. Floral embroidered mary janes and slip-ons from Aishe.