Five nature-inspired finds at the MaArte Fair
There were a lot of beautiful things to see at the MaArte Fair, but these pieces brought on the whimsy with touches of flora and fauna.
There were a lot of beautiful things to see at the MaArte Fair, but these pieces brought on the whimsy with touches of flora and fauna.
Every year, MaArte at The Pen, or simply the MaArte Fair has become one of the most anticipated shopping events odf the season. Over 200 artisan-entrepreneurs came together to showcase the best of all things Filipino - from clothes, jewelry and shoes, to houseware and bags. This year's Karnabal theme gave the fair a festive air with jugglers and magicians by the Rigodon ballroom.
Of all the beautiful things on display, we spotted quite a few pieces designed with fauna and flora on their mind.
Here are our picks of the cutest and most unique pieces from the booths in the Rigodon ballroom, the function rooms, and the Conservatory on the second floor:
1. Floral embroidered mary janes and slip-ons from Aishe.
Who wouldn't want to go for a walk in these floral embroidered mary janes and slip-ons in fun happy colors. Made in the tsinelas capital of the country, Liliw, Laguna, these shoes are cute as they are comfortable to wear.
2. Fruit and vegetable badges for earrings, neckpieces, and shirts at Style Isle.
If you love your fruits and vegetables, the Style Isle booth on the second floor serves up versions you can wear. These embroidered patches can be transformed into dangling earrings or pins, or turned into a neckpiece (as seen on photo), or sewn on to your favorite shirt or jacket.
3. Avian and floral inspired necklaces by Strozzi
Strozzi describes their jewelry as "Art you can wear. Culture you can keep." Perhaps whimsical would also be apt, like in this neckpiece adorned with birds and flowers. Or how about those adorable little bees?
4. Pearl waterfall neckpiece by Arnel Papa
There were many stunning accessories on display at jewelry designer Arnel Papa's booth, but this statement neckpiece is a real stunner. The gold brass neckpiece resembles carved wood, serving as an anchor for the waterfall cascade of pearls. Imagine a simple black high neck gown, with this as its only adornment? Perfection.
5. Handbeaded Koi Party bags by Gusto Ko
This little bag by Gusto Ko is the kind of statement piece that one can bring out anytime you want to elevate an outfit. The hand beaded koi fish adds a lot of charm to the design, while the orange tassel adds that bright pop of color.
While it may be pouring outside, don't let the rain stop you from heading out to MaArte At The Pen, which runs through this weekend. Best thing to do is to get there when the doors open at 10:00AM, and take your time exploring the booths at the Rigodon Ballroom, the function rooms, and rooms on the 2nd, 5th, and 7th floors. Pro tip? Wear comfortable shoes!