In the mood to shop? The coolest things we found at the ArteFino Fair
The artisans and designers fair celebrates its 10th anniversary with "Isang Dekada: Heritage in Motion", and our exploration led to some very cool proudly Pinoy finds.
The artisans and designers fair celebrates its 10th anniversary with "Isang Dekada: Heritage in Motion", and our exploration led to some very cool proudly Pinoy finds.
If there is one thing shopping-loving Filipinos look forward to the most, it would be the ArteFino Fair. While the artisans and designers fair happens three times a year at the Powerplant Mall in Rockwell, the biggest one is where Manila's fashionable set steps out in style for. And this year, it celebrates its 10th anniversary, with the central theme of Isang Dekada: Heritage In Motion.
Featuring a curated list of over 100 merchants, brands, designers, and vendors, this year's fair promises to be the most creative iteration yet. They've got everything.
But just to go down a different path, we skipped the clothes, and most of the shoes, to see what other cool and interesting things we could find on our little jaunt all around Artefino - from The Fifth At Rockwell, the North and South Court, and the Signet area. Yes, we combed through it all, and can't wait to go back for, maybe, a bit more shopping.
Here are our picks.
1. Conversation starters disguised as really cute bags
Whoever said that a bag is just a bag have not seen these bags! Rags 2 Riches' new collection takes its trademark upcycled woven fabrics and turns them into juicy versions of fruits in season. And in two sizes at that. Step over to Zarah Juan, and they give you flowers you can keep forever, sort of. Rattan basket bags are adorned with cutout flowers in cute floral shades. Rounding out this list are the snack bags, also made of rattan, in the shape of pizza, ice cream, and even boba tea.
2. Ottomans and Floor cushions
Handpainted, one-of-a-kind pieces. Who can resist that. At Travelfund by SiriusDan, each poof doubles as works of art, as each one is carefully crafted and designed. No repeats. Now a heart-shaped one? Who can resist that! The same rule applies at Ottoman Home's footstools and tray tables, where unique fabrics are used in every piece.
3. Baubles be gilded and beaded
Still on the maximalist track, but now throw in a bit of that sparkle. And ArteFino had them in spades! For the fashionably daring, there is the pearl-encrusted starfish ear cuff, one of many statement earring pieces from Farah Abu. Or this lust-worthy amber beaded choker from Adante Leyesa. Hitting the sweet spot right in between are Fedesta's gold electro-plated beaded pieces.
4. Tasteful things for your tablescape
We Filipinos love to entertain, and we pull out all the stops. And you will find all you need for the perfect tablescape at ArteFino! Placemats and napkins with scenes of Pinoy life from The Olive Tree, or an Art House set inspired by the work of artist Nena Saguil pairs well with a set of plates from Cornerstone Pottery. The finishing touch? Napkin rings of Filipino icons from Casa Juan.
5. Accoutrements for a softer life
Nothing makes a home cozier than the right accoutrements, bringing us a step closer to the soft life everyone craves these days. Over at Casa Selma, their raffia trays and reed diffusers are perfect for a display on the coffee table or the powder room. Millie Monday has dainty floral themed tissue paper holders and tray sets elevating everyday essentials.
Over at Dwellbeing, hand sanitizers and handwash, with matching refills are packaged in upcycled soju, Ginebra, and wine bottles. They smell nice, and are pet friendly too.
6. A modern day paper doll set
Every little girl loves to play dress up, and often, their gateway into the fashion world is playing with little paper dolls. Now take that idea into 2026 by making them magnetic. That is exactly what the ladies of PamPinay did! Each set includes three figures which you dress up with outfits that attach via magnets. And there's a 'closet' full of them to mix and match, inspired by PamPinay's pieces made of upcycled weaves and fabrics.
Shopping for a good cause.
So yes friends, the struggle is about to get very real. You'd be hard pressed to not stop at every booth and take a closer look. This is where the push and pull begins, as the tension heightens and your heart starts racing. And that quivering you feel inside your bag? That's not your phone in vibrate mode. More like your credit card in fear of all the swiping that's about to happen. Mind you, this list doesn't even include clothes and most shoes. The only choice left? Give in and enjoy the thrill of a great shopping trip. Hey, it is for a good cause.
The 10th Anniversary ArteFino Fair, Isang Dekada: Heritage In Motion, is happening all over Powerplant Mall in Rockwell until Sunday, August 02, 2026. There is an entrance fee of PhP150, with 100% of the proceeds going to the advocacy projects of Heartefino.