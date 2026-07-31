If there is one thing shopping-loving Filipinos look forward to the most, it would be the ArteFino Fair. While the artisans and designers fair happens three times a year at the Powerplant Mall in Rockwell, the biggest one is where Manila's fashionable set steps out in style for. And this year, it celebrates its 10th anniversary, with the central theme of Isang Dekada: Heritage In Motion.

Featuring a curated list of over 100 merchants, brands, designers, and vendors, this year's fair promises to be the most creative iteration yet. They've got everything.

But just to go down a different path, we skipped the clothes, and most of the shoes, to see what other cool and interesting things we could find on our little jaunt all around Artefino - from The Fifth At Rockwell, the North and South Court, and the Signet area. Yes, we combed through it all, and can't wait to go back for, maybe, a bit more shopping.

Here are our picks.

1. Conversation starters disguised as really cute bags