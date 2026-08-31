The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) are set to meet to discuss what to do with finished and ongoing reclamation projects in Taguig City.
“Nagrequest din po tayo ng meeting sa kanila para ho talaga malaman natin kung ano pa talaga ang plano. Kung may violation man, ano ‘yung violation,” said DPWH Sec. Vince Dizon during a radio interview on Monday, 31 August.
(We requested a meeting with the NRA to determine what will be done. If there are violations, we want to know what are the violations.)
“So gusto ko din ho malaman ‘yan kasi dinatnan ko na lang lahat ‘yung mga proyektong ito,” he added.
(So I also wanted to know because the projects were already there when I entered DPWH.)
Dizon has already issued a cease-and-desist order (CDO) dated Aug. 19 against ongoing reclamation projects being undertaken by the DPWH in compliance with the PRA-issued CDO dated Aug. 17.
“Ang CDO po hindi ibig sabihin magtitibag kasi pondo po ng mga kababayan natin ‘yan,” he pointed out.
(The issuance of the CDO does not mean the projects will be torn down because the people’s money were already spent.)
Dizon believes that the PRA will conduct investigations into the reclamation projects.
The DPWH official has already submitted a list of around 10 reclamation projects in Taguig City, both finished and still under construction.
Among those for which he sought clarification is the already finished Circumferential Road 6 (C-6), which started in 2010.
Dizon said the C-6 project is a major project that greatly benefits motorists and commuters since it connects the cities of Parañaque and Muntinlupa to Pasig City and Rizal province.