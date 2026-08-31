The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) are set to meet to discuss what to do with finished and ongoing reclamation projects in Taguig City.

“Nagrequest din po tayo ng meeting sa kanila para ho talaga malaman natin kung ano pa talaga ang plano. Kung may violation man, ano ‘yung violation,” said DPWH Sec. Vince Dizon during a radio interview on Monday, 31 August.

(We requested a meeting with the NRA to determine what will be done. If there are violations, we want to know what are the violations.)

“So gusto ko din ho malaman ‘yan kasi dinatnan ko na lang lahat ‘yung mga proyektong ito,” he added.

(So I also wanted to know because the projects were already there when I entered DPWH.)