Public school teachers will get a two-day break from official duties on Sept. 14 and 15, the Department of Education (DepEd) said.



Education Secretary Sonny Angara ordered schools to observe the two-day Wellness Break for Teachers, which is intended to give teachers time to rest and attend to their well-being between terms.



"No meetings, trainings, Learning Action Cell sessions, school activities, reporting, submissions, asynchronous deliverables, or other official work shall be required of teachers during the Wellness Break,” the memorandum read.



The directive covers public elementary and secondary schools and was issued as the first term of School Year 2026-2027 draws to a close.



School heads and education officials were also told to ensure that activities scheduled before or after the break do not undermine its purpose.###