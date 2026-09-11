“Kailangan nating isama ang mga pamilya. Malaking bahagi ng kanyang pagkatuto ang simpleng pakikipag-usap sa isang bata tungkol sa kanyang araw sa paaralan, pakikinig sa kanyang mga problema, at paghikayat sa kanya na magpatuloy kapag nahihirapan,” Angara said.

PISA 2025 showed that 54% of Filipino learners reported discussing with their parents or guardians what they did at school at least once a week, down from 57% in 2022.

The decline was sharper when students were asked about school-related problems. Only 38% said they talked with their parents or guardians about problems they might be having at school at least weekly, compared with 45% in 2022.

The results suggest that fewer Filipino learners are having regular conversations at home about their school experiences, even as such engagement has been linked to better learning outcomes.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which administers PISA, said parent engagement was associated with better science performance and more positive attitudes toward learning.

Even simple conversations about what children did at school can help support learning, the OECD said.

The decline in parent engagement was not unique to the Philippines. Across participating education systems, the proportion of students who said their parents asked about their school day at least once a week fell from 77% in 2022 to 71% in 2025.

The decline was particularly notable among boys and students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

For Angara, the findings reinforce the need for schools and families to share responsibility for keeping students engaged in education.

Building on learner strengths

While PISA identified challenges in family engagement, the assessment also showed that Filipino learners have positive attitudes that schools and families can build on.

Many Filipino students said they recognized the value of education, particularly its importance in preparing them for future employment.

Learners also reported perseverance when schoolwork became difficult, willingness to plan their studies and readiness to seek help from classmates and teachers.

Curiosity was another strength identified among Filipino learners.

“These are strengths that we must build on. Our learners are showing perseverance, curiosity and a willingness to seek help. With stronger support from families, teachers and communities, we can help them turn these positive attitudes into better learning outcomes,” Angara said.

The Education chief said the PISA results showed that addressing the country’s learning challenges could not depend on classroom instruction alone.

Regular attendance, supportive school environments, effective learning habits and stronger family engagement all influence how students learn and cope with difficulties in school.

Angara said DepEd would continue working with teachers, parents, communities and other education stakeholders to turn the lessons from PISA 2025 into concrete measures to improve learning in Philippine schools.