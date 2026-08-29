The Department of Education (DepEd) vowed accountability on Friday after students of a Baguio City high school were caught on video assaulting a schoolmate, saying those responsible could be removed from school.
The incident involved students of Pinget National High School and reportedly occurred outside the school at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, 26 August, according to police. A video circulating online showed several students assaulting a schoolmate, prompting authorities to investigate.
“DepEd will not tolerate violence. Physically assaulting another learner is a serious offense and can lead to removal from the school. Those responsible will be held accountable,” the department said in a statement.
DepEd said its Cordillera regional office and the Baguio City Schools Division had activated child protection mechanisms and were providing the learners involved with necessary psychosocial and medical support.
It also said it would cooperate with the Baguio City Police Office Women and Children Protection Desk and other authorities in any legal proceedings.
“DepEd will fully cooperate with the Baguio City Police Office Women and Children Protection Desk and other proper authorities in any legal proceedings,” the department said.
Jerry Ymson, focal person of the Baguio City Schools Division’s Learners’ Rights and Protection Office, said the incident could be classified as a Level 3 case — the most serious category — because it involved physical assault.
However, he stressed that school officials must complete their investigation and observe due process before imposing sanctions.
“We have to wait for the school to finish its investigation before we can move forward,” Ymson said.
A Level 3 case could warrant exclusion from school, although the authority to impose such a sanction rests with the education secretary, according to the Baguio schools division.
The students involved could also face criminal charges under Baguio’s anti-bullying ordinance if the victim’s parents decide to pursue a case.