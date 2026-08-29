The Department of Education (DepEd) vowed accountability on Friday after students of a Baguio City high school were caught on video assaulting a schoolmate, saying those responsible could be removed from school.

The incident involved students of Pinget National High School and reportedly occurred outside the school at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, 26 August, according to police. A video circulating online showed several students assaulting a schoolmate, prompting authorities to investigate.

“DepEd will not tolerate violence. Physically assaulting another learner is a serious offense and can lead to removal from the school. Those responsible will be held accountable,” the department said in a statement.