The discounts will be applied after PhilHealth coverage and other applicable benefits are deducted, reducing out-of-pocket medical expenses for beneficiaries.

ManilaMed will also provide an express lane for BOC beneficiaries covering outpatient consultations, admissions, laboratory services and billing transactions.

Existing priority services for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pregnant women will remain in place.

The partnership was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signed on 27 August by BOC Deputy Commissioner Raul Nagrampa and ManilaMed President Eduardo Eseque.

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the agreement reflects the bureau’s commitment to the welfare of its personnel and their families.

Nagrampa said the program also recognizes the families who share in the responsibilities carried by Customs personnel in public service.

Medical expenses will remain the responsibility of individual personnel and their dependents, while the BOC will coordinate with ManilaMed on the implementation of the program.

Nepomuceno thanked ManilaMed for the partnership and its efforts to make healthcare services more accessible to the BOC community.