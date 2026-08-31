According to BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang, the project will advance the metropolis’ utility backbone as it prepares for continued growth in investments, businesses and communities.

He added that the project is intended to provide reliable utility services while ensuring that wastewater is properly treated in accordance with applicable environmental and wastewater treatment standards, supporting the responsible management of water resources as the metropolis expands.

He said that reliable water and wastewater infrastructure is fundamental to New Clark City’s development as an emerging economic center.

"Growth requires infrastructure that can keep up with it. Water and wastewater are fundamental to that growth; and we want New Clark City to have a system that is reliable, sustainable and built to meet the needs of the metropolis for the long term," Bingcang said.

The proposed project is expected to support the growing requirements of residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial developments in New Clark City, providing the utility capacity needed by businesses and communities as its investment base grows.

A more integrated water and wastewater system will also help create the conditions for industries that require dependable utility services, including advanced manufacturing, data centers and other high-value economic activities.

Bingcang said developing New Clark City’s utility backbone alongside its economic infrastructure is part of the broader strategy to establish the metropolis as a sustainable and future-ready urban center.

"We are building New Clark City for the decades ahead. That means putting in place the basic systems that will allow businesses to invest, communities to grow and the city to manage its resources responsibly," the BCDA chief added.

Following the agency’s evaluation and negotiations with the proponents, the BCDA Board granted the original proponent status to the consortium on August 28, 2026.

The project will now undergo the approval process and thereafter proceed to the next stage of the PPP process, the Swiss challenge, in accordance with applicable rules. The process allows other qualified private sector proponents to submit competing proposals, ensuring that the project is subjected to competitive challenge before an award is made.

The award of the contract is targeted for December 2026, subject to the outcome of the applicable PPP process and the completion of required approvals and other conditions

The proposed partnership complements BCDA’s continuing investments in New Clark City’s infrastructure and supports the Authority’s objective of ensuring that its physical and utility systems keep pace with its economic development.

As New Clark City grows, the project is intended to provide the water and wastewater infrastructure needed to support that growth while promoting responsible and sustainable management of water resources.

The project also supports the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in advancing infrastructure-led economic growth, attracting strategic investments and strengthening the country’s competitiveness. By developing this important public infrastructure ahead of demand, the project contributes to the administration’s broader agenda of building modern, resilient and sustainable infrastructure that creates the conditions for jobs, investments and inclusive economic development.