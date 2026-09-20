A total of 2,974 volunteers from 45 organizations joined the 2026 International Coastal Cleanup at the coastal area of Barangay Bolasi, an activity led by SM Center Dagupan and SM City Urdaneta Central.

The volunteers collected 10,490 kilograms of waste during the cleanup, giving participants a firsthand look at the amount of marine litter that can accumulate along coastal areas.

The activity brought together students, government agencies, private organizations and community groups, with participants working together to remove waste from the shoreline and promote greater awareness of coastal protection.

Organizers said the cleanup also highlighted the importance of actions beyond periodic coastal activities, particularly proper waste segregation and responsible disposal to prevent garbage from reaching waterways and the sea.

The initiative is part of the SM Green Movement, SM Supermalls’ environmental program that seeks to mobilize communities and encourage sustainable practices in maintaining cleaner and healthier surroundings.